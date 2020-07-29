Lucille D. Posterick, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, surrounded by her family. A public visitation was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 5-8 p.m. Due to covid restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery following mass. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the visitation. Lucille Delores Posterick was born to the late John and Verna (Rutz) Hlad in Culdrum Township on December 18, 1926. She grew up west of Little Falls in Culdrum Township. Lucille attended country school, and she was the Snow Queen for Flensburg at age 24. She also worked at Munsingwear in Little Falls. Lucille met her future husband, George Posterick, at a dance at the Falls Ballroom and they began dating, which they dated for 11 months. George and Lucille were united into marriage on June 15, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church in Flensburg, MN. After marriage, they moved to St. Paul, where they resided for 6 years. She worked a short time at Tot Wear Manufacturing and at Twin Cities Bedding. In 1959, they purchased a farm in the Flensburg area and farmed there until 1994. They then moved to Little Falls, where they built their retirement home. She loved to cook, and made the best homemade bread. Lucille always had a large garden and loved to can goods. You could always count on homemade cookies when visiting. Lucille is survived by her five sons, Brian of Royalton, Dennis (Leah) of Pittsburg, Kansas, Dean (Julie) of Baxter, Darrell (Val) of Little Falls, and Gordon (Julie) of Little Falls; two daughters, Renee Nieman (Mike) of Little Falls, Cheryl Ploof (Galen) of Little Falls; 25 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, George; sisters, Dorothy (Al) Yanta and Theresa (Alfred) Posterick; and parents, John and Verna Hlad.
