Lucille C. Boser, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial in the St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Parish prayer service prayed at 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Lucille and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Lucille Catherine Veith was born on January 26, 1927 in Buh Township, Morrison County, MN to the late Anthony and Clara (Tschida) Veith. She grew up in Lastrup, MN where she attended school. Lucille was united in marriage to Victor Boser on May 27, 1947 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. She worked various jobs throughout her life which include seamstress at Munsingwear in Little Falls, MN, cooked at the Little Falls Middle School, and did the laundry at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN and she was also a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Mary's.
In her free time, Lucille loved to cook, bake, play cards, especially UNO and make many quilts and embroidery projects. Her family was most important to her. She enjoyed going camping and having family gatherings with her children and many grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Lucille was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Lucille is survived by sons, Alvin (Candy) Boser of Circle Pines, MN, Gary (Kathy) Boser of Florida and Brad (Andrea) Boser of Shoreview, MN; daughters, Diane Volkert of Florida and Mary Ann (Dave) Olson of Little Falls, MN; daughter-in-law, Vicki Boser Zimmerman; 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Clara Veith; husband, Victor Boser; son, Melvin Boser; daughter, Connie Thompson; and siblings, Clarence Veith, Raymond Veith, Harold Veith, Anthony Veith Jr.; her twin brother, Richard Veith; sisters, Leona Meyer, Lorraine Meyer and infant, Luverne Veith.
