Lucille C. Boser, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial in the St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Parish prayer service prayed at 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Lucille and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

