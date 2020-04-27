Lowell R. Hanson passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home. He was born October 26, 1936 in Little Falls to Walter C. and Mildred J. (Dicks) Hanson. He graduated from Upsala High School in 1954. He married Rushie Irene Halbert on September 9, 1962 in California and they had two sons. They were married 33 years until she passed in 1996. He loved his family very much and was very proud of them. He was also proud of his Minnesota heritage, to be from Upsala, and being Norwegian! He was a long time member of the Minnesota Historical Society and Great Northern Railway Historical Society among many others. His many interests included photography, model trains, the daily crossword, and cars (as long as it was a Ford). Lowell worked in the aerospace and fluid power industries his whole career as a draftsman and engineer, mostly with Parker Hannifin in Irvine, California and Golden Valley. He was proud to have his name on several patents. Lowell is survived by sons Todd (Denise) of Oregon, Chris (Kapi) of Wyoming; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia Pangrac and Cynthia Stueve. Dad is also survived by girlfriend and long-time companion Carol Lerfald with whom he traveled and went to many functions with. He we preceded by his wife Irene and parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name are preferred to the Minnesota Historical Society, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul, MN. Services will be private.
