Louise H. Monnier, 71-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private family funeral will be held at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery in Royalton, MN. Caring for Louise and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Louise was born on June 24, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to Helen (Winter) and the late Harry Monnier. She attended school in Sauk Rapids, MN where she graduated from Sauk Rapids High School with the Class of 1968. After graduation, Louise was employed at various jobs in the St. Cloud area where she resided for many years. She later moved into the Devine Home in Little Falls, MN where she was residing up until her passing. Louise enjoyed cooking, collecting numerous treasures and dearly loved her family. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Louise is survived by her mother, Helen Monnier of Royalton, MN; brothers, John (Diane) Monnier of Breezy Point, MN, Michael (Ronda) Monnier of Royalton, MN and Patrick (Connie) Monnier of East Bethel, MN; sisters, Julie (Jerry) Goebel of Rice, MN and Suzanne (Gordon) Noggle of Rice, MN; sister-in-law, Sue Monnier of Rice, MN and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her father, Harry B. Monnier and brother, Harry “Butch” M. Monnier.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.