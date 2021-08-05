Louise H. Meyer, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Timothy Wenzel officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The family requests you to respect social distancing if you are planning on attending the service. Caring for Louise and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Louise Helen Boros was born in Sobieski, MN to the late Paul and Helen (Kaiser) Boros on November 6, 1930. She was united in marriage to Marvin T. Meyer on July 28, 1951 at her parent’s farm. Louise worked at Northwestern Bell/AT&T and retired after many years of service. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls. After retirement, Louise organized bus tours to surrounding states. She enjoyed all music, but was especially fond of polka music, and enjoyed going to dances in the area. Louise became a resident of St. Otto’s Care Center in January of 2020. Louise is survived by her three children, Patti Houle (Lance), Tom Meyer (Lynn) and Mary Sherwood (Donald); seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Louise is also survived by her three sisters, Marcie Lawler of Georgia, Patsy Oswald of Tennessee and Alvina Roden of Little Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brothers, Ralph and Tony and an infant sister.
