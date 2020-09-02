Louis "Louie" Lou Titel

Louis “Louie” L. Titel, 83-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial gathering for family and friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Bowlus Community Center from 4-7 p.m. Louis Lou Titel was born March 6, 1937 in Clear lake, WI to Ralph and Olga Titel. Louie started his life with his beloved wife Renee (Tisch) on August 30, 1958 in Cottage Grove, MN, having four children. In 1976, he moved his family from the big city life to the small serene lifestyle of Bowlus, MN. Louie worked many long hours in road construction for Hardrives and WDS. He retired at 62, dedicating the next 21 years to selflessly helping his family and many others in the community. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, snowmobiling, and playing baseball. He also treasured his time spent with his great-grandchildren whether in a squirt gun fight, playing cards or searching the yard for hidden treasures with the metal detector. Some of his most shared memories are of his friendship in faith with Father John, researcher and contributor in the writing of Bowlus; A Pictorial History - One Hundred Years, and serving as an honorary volunteer fireman. Louie is known for going above and beyond when it came to those in need. You would often see him serving in the community, whether it be checking in on friends and neighbors, helping out the local farmers, cleaning up the streets, filling fire trucks, or mowing the neighbor’s grass. He truly found the most joy in helping others, and will be missed by many. He was survived by daughter Lisa (Bruce) Bartkowicz; grandchildren Cassie Bartkowicz, Steven Schmidt, Amber (Dale) Brenny, Tanner (Evelyn) Bartkowicz, Travis Bartkowicz; great-grandchildren Aiden, Mason, Rylan, and Soren; brother Larry Titel; aunt Bev Klatt, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Renee; daughter Laurie; sons Leon and Lonnie; five brothers, three sisters and parents.
