Louis F. Kopka

Louie Kopka of Blaine died Aug. 25th at J A Wedum Hospice in Brooklyn Park. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Tims in Blaine, Sept. 14th at 11:00 with visitation 10:00 to 11:00. Louie was born Sept. 14 1939 in Elmdale, MN to Tony and Anna (Kotzer) Kopka. He attended elementary school in Elmdale, graduating from Upsala in 1957. After graduation, he joined the Air Force, serving 4 years. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Elmdale, then moved to the Twin Cities. In April of 1964, he married Dionne Gruber at St. Mary’s in Little Falls. They had two sons, Rich and Tom. Louie enjoyed coaching and watching his sons participate in sports. When the grandsons were older, he loved following them in Little League and high school sports. Louie enjoyed fishing and traveling and working in his yard and garden. Louie retired from Onan’s (now known as Cummins) in Fridley in 2002 after 35 years. He is survived by his wife Dionne “Dee”; sons Rich (Tammy) of Zimmerman, Tom (Joleen) of Blaine; grandchildren Austin (Sara), Anthony (Ingred), Taylor (Hunter), Lydia and two step-grandchildren Brandon and Amanda Paananen; three great-grandsons; sister Diane (Marv) Posch; sister-in-law Sherrie Kjorsvik; brothers-in-law Ed Gruber, Gayle (Gwen) Gruber. Preceded in death by parents, daughter-in-law Vickie Kopka, sister and brother-in-law Louise and Bill Parker, mother and father-in-law Al and Valery Gruber, brother-in-law Gaylyn Kjorsvik and sister-in-law Diane Gruber. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300 www.Gearhartfuneralhome.com
