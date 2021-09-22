Louis Edward Gross, Jr., 85-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on September 13, 2021, at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia, MN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN with Father Jerry Schik, osc officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at Holy Cross Church. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Louie was born in Pierz, MN, on August 30, 1936, to Louis Gross, Sr. and Anna Gross. He was the third of four children. Louie met the love of his life, JoAnn Ringold, at the Bulldog Lake church bazaar and married her on October 13, 1962. They made their first home on Louie’s family farm in Pierz. In 1970, they purchased their second home and lifelong business, Gross’ Store. Louie spent countless hours at their store serving the community and was always available when anyone needed his help. In 1975, Louie and JoAnn built their dream home on Peavy Lake. Peavy Lake quickly became the gathering spot for family and friends and continues today. With declining health, Louie moved into the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in August, 2021. He fought hard and was able to visit his treasured casino a few times before he could no longer visit. Louie was an avid gambler and in his eyes was a “smart” gambler, winning more than he lost. Louie treasured his family but mostly his grandchildren. Papa is his name. He loved sneaking cookies and playing video games with them. Louie loved to hunt, fish, cut wood and his Chevy trucks. Louie always had a thumbs up in all his pictures. Louie is survived by his children, Todd (Cynthia) Gross of Hillman, Lisa (Mark) Johnson of Hillman, Tim (Tanja) Gross of Princeton, Tony (Lisa) Gross of Princeton, Loretta (Rich) Oberfeld of Hillman; grandchildren, Ben Johnson, Joe (Brittany) Strauch, Jacob Gross, Jared Strauch, Hannah Gross, Mitchell Gross, AJ Gross, Kate Gross, Ian Oberfeld and Noah Oberfeld; sister, MaryAnn Perleberg; brother, Leander (Marlys) Gross. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Gross; parents, Louis and Anna Gross; sister, Lorraine Eide; and brother-in-law, Leo Perleberg.
