Louis E. Blais, 72-year-old resident of Long Prairie, MN, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021 for Louie. Louie was born on January 15, 1948 in Little Falls, MN to the late James and Rosalia (Casey) Blais. He grew up in Swanville, MN, and attended Swanville Schools. After school, Louie moved to Fridley, MN, and then started a job at Juster-Olympic Steel in Plymouth. He worked there for 24 years from 1967-1991. Louie was united into marriage to Karen (Susie) Tretter on October 28, 1972. They moved to Coon Rapids, and raised their three children. When Louie retired from Juster-Olympic, he moved back to Swanville. Louie is survived by children, Jason of Upsala, MN, Joshua of Brainerd, MN, and Shane of Starbuck, MN; grandchildren, Levi, Cody, Dominic, Alissa, and Tyleen; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Sakyia; brothers and sisters, Mavis Blue, Dorinda (Casper) Fiedler, Colleen Meagher, Shirley (Donald) Eggerth, John (Lois) Blais, and Dawn (Gary) Pogatchnik. Louie was preceded in death by parents, James and Rosalia; siblings, Harold and Mary Blais; brothers-in-law, Richard Meagher, Dick Blue, and Jim Wirth.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.