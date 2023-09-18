Lorraine Warnberg

Lorraine (Margaret) Koop Warnberg, of Brainerd, MN, died at 93 years old on Sept. 15, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN.
She was born in Brainerd on July 3, 1930, to Matilda (Newgard) and Arthur Koop. She graduated from the Brainerd school system and had special affection for Whittier Elementary School. On April 5, 1950, she married Chuck Warnberg. Lorraine's goal in life was to create a refuge, welcoming guests with food, kindness and love; her home was often abuzz with family and friends stopping by for coffee, treats and conversation. She was known for her generosity, hard work, and delicious food, including her brownies and various other sweets, home-cooked meals, and famous Swedish Rye Bread. She was committed to serving her community, she baked the communion bread for Lutheran Church of the Cross for years, volunteered at the soup kitchen, and sent food to anyone she learned was ill or just down on their luck. Aside from cooking and helping others, Lorraine enjoyed early morning walks, antiques, her children, grandchildren, and crocheting. She made signs she placed throughout her house, with sayings she found meaningful, such as: It is nice to be important, but more important to be nice.
