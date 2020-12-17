Lorraine V. Walz, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls. A Private Family Service was held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. A Livestream of the funeral is available to view on our website: shelleyfuneralchapels.com. Burial was at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Lorraine Viola Johnson was born on December 4, 1929 in Granite Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late James and Magdalena (Schommer) Johnson. She married Rhinehart Walz on May 23, 1949 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. The couple farmed for 12 years in Richardson Township in Morrison County, then moved to Crystal, MN and lived there for 37 years. Lorraine worked for Gold Eagle Corporation for 21 years. They sold their home in 1998 and moved to Little Falls, MN. Rinehart died on June 12, 2004. Lorraine enjoyed doing crafts such as counted cross stitch and embroidering. She belonged to a home extension group in Crystal for 35 years. After moving to Little Falls, she started “The Mississippi Go-Getters” extension group in 1999, in which she was still a member. Lorraine also belonged to the Little Falls VFW Auxiliary Post 1112, and a widow group that was organized at Edgewater Terrace where she lived. She also enjoyed going on many trips with her sisters over the years. Lorraine will be remembered for her warm heart and helping hand for anyone in need. Her door was always open to welcome relatives and friends to a place to stay. Lorraine is survived by sons, Robert (Betty) Walz of Otsego, MN and James (Mercedes) Walz of National City, CA; daughters, Charlene (Robert) Reinert of Buffalo, MN and Debra (John) Erickson of Dayton, MN; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Howard (Judy) Johnson of Tomball, TX; sisters, Shirley Bleichner of Hillman, MN and Ellie Tschida of Little Falls; brother-in-law, Larry Kohout of Princeton, MN; and sister-in-law, Marlene Johnson of Pierz, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Magdalena Johnson; husband, Rhinehart Walz; granddaughter, Jennifer Walz; brothers, Daryl and James “Jim” Johnson; sisters, Myrtle Kapsner, Laverne Kohout, and infant twin sisters, Helen and Marie Johnson.
