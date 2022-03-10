Lorraine V. Hiemenz, 79-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Prayer service held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, at 4:00 P.M., with Dave Sperstad officiating. Visitation held from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Caring for Lorraine and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel.
Lorraine V. Seelen was born on August 1, 1942, in Little Falls, MN, to the late Frank and Kathryn (Ausmussen) Seelen. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Olesch, and together they had three children: Rebecca, Shelly, and Chad. The couple later divorced. On August 18, 1989, she united in marriage to Jerry Hiemenz in Little Falls, until his time of passing.
Lorraine worked at Munsingwear and then retired from Crestliner.
Lorraine enjoyed gardening, playing cards with family, gambling, spending time with her grandkids, cooking, and watching her grandsons play baseball. She will be deeply missed by all who had known her.
Lorraine is survived by son, Chad Olesch; daughters, Rebecca Weiss, and Shelly Boser; brother, Sam (Laura) Seelen; grandchildren, Cari (Dave) Woitalla, Blake (Kim) Hunnel, Maranda (Tim Hegedus) Boser, Nicole (Jeremy) Nuehring, Lindsey (Jerry) Wipf, Zachary Olesch, and Matthew Olesch; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Hiemenz; parents, Frank and Kathryn (Ausmussen) Seelen; sisters, Cecelia Dolney, Catherine Lamp, Delores Kafkay, Evelyn Splittstoesser, Marge Mengelkoch, Helen Stein; brothers, Arnold Seelen, Francis "Shorty" Seelen, Lloyd Seelen, Herbert Seelen, Nick Seelen, and two infant brothers, Matthew and Francis.
