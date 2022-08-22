Lorraine M. Pohlkamp, 97-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, August 27 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery.

(0) entries

