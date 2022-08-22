Lorraine M. Pohlkamp, 97-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, August 27 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery.
Lorraine Grittner was born on October 9, 1924 in Pierz Township, Morrison County to the late Frank and Martha (Meyer) Grittner. She attended school until the eighth grade in Buckman. She was united in marriage to Leonard Pohlkamp on April 3, 1948 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman. The couple lived all their married life in the Pierz area. Lorraine and Leonard where blessed with ten children, Mary Ann, J.R., John, Jerry, Marlys, Jeff, Diane, Ken, Denise and Mark and instilled in them the importance family and faith. Lorraine loved her family dearly and attending their many ball games over the years. She enjoyed being a home maker, gardening, cooking, flowers, canning, baking, sewing and playing Bingo, Yahtzee and Dominos.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Ann Fischer of Pierz, J.R. (Geri) Pohlkamp of Lastrup, John (Eileen) Pohlkamp of Pierz, Jerry (Judy) Pohlkamp of Sartell, Marlys (Tony) Kummet of Lastrup, Jeff (Linda) Pohlkamp of Lastrup, Diane Winter of Sartell, Ken Pohlkamp of Pierz, Denise (special friend, Ray) Zika of St. Cloud and Mark (Sheila) Pohlkamp of New Hope; 22 grandchildren, Jamie, Shawn, Bob, Julie, Jenni, Mike, Stacie, Jason, Johnny, Kayla, Robyn, Carrie, Suzy, Ang, Nicki, Amber, Greg, Tina, Shanna, Danielle, Zach and Devon; 43 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Pohlkamp; son-in-law, Jerry Fischer; siblings, Christine Grittner, Leo Grittner, Evelyn Spence, Reinhard Grittner, Hank Grittner and Ed Grittner.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Lorraine. 320-632-4393
