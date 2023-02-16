Lorraine Mary (Vander Heyden) Mischke

Lorraine, age 82, of St. Paul Park died peacefully on February 13, 2023, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia/Parkinson's, in the presence of her loving family, surrounded by prayer.

Lorraine was born March 29, 1940 in Onamia, MN to the late John and Katherine (Kertzman) Vander Heyden. She grew up on the farm and attended grade school Cove in Milaca County and went to Onamia High School in the 9th grade. Then she and her sister, Tootie, moved to Buckman, MN when her Dad bought the second farm. She attended Fr. Pierz Memorial High School for her final three grades (10th, 11th, and 12th), graduating with the class of 1958. That is when she met the love of her life, Celestine "Sal" Mischke. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1959. They moved to St. Paul Park in November 1960, where they raised their seven children. Lorraine also worked at Fritz Candy Company for 20 years.

