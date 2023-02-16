Lorraine Mary (Vander Heyden) Mischke

Lorraine, age 82, of St. Paul Park died peacefully on February 13, 2023, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia/Parkinson's, in the presence of her loving family, surrounded by prayer.
Lorraine was born March 29, 1940 in Onamia, MN to the late John and Katherine (Kertzman) Vander Heyden. She grew up on the farm and attended grade school Cove in Milaca County and went to Onamia High School in the 9th grade. Then she and her sister, Tootie, moved to Buckman, MN when her Dad bought the second farm. She attended Fr. Pierz Memorial High School for her final three grades (10th, 11th, and 12th), graduating with the class of 1958. That is when she met the love of her life, Celestine "Sal" Mischke. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1959. They moved to St. Paul Park in November 1960, where they raised their seven children. Lorraine also worked at Fritz Candy Company for 20 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, John (Gloria), Sharon Ornquist, Cathy (Charlie) Dobihal, Gary (Linda), Carol (Ken) Taft, Glenn (Candy), Lori (Jamie) Edelyn; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Included are her siblings, Genevieve Czech, Delores Pick, Louise (Ervin) Billmeyer, Clarice Marshik and Jimmy Vander Heyden; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lorraine is preceded in death by husband of 59 years, Sal Mischke; parents, John and Katherine Vander Heyden; siblings, Tootie Simon, Frances Mahal, Sonny, Alfred, Margaret Konkol, Irene Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Daisy, Karen, and Jeanne Vander Heyden; brothers-in-law, Frank Simon, George Mahal, Jake Konkol, Earl Jacobson, Clarence Czech, David Pick, and Ervin Marshik.
Visitation 5-8 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Interment following at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.