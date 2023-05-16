Lorraine D. Altrichter, 91 year old resident of Staples, MN, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Lakewood Health System in Staples, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN, with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the church. Burial took place in the Scandia Valley Cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Lorraine and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Lorraine Delores Bryniarski was born on October 6, 1931, in Todd County, MN, to the late Anthony and Anne (Drong) Bryniarski. Lorraine graduated from Little Falls High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Ed Altrichter on October 22, 1949, at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. Lorraine was a homemaker for many years, and also worked for 23 years as a home health aide for Morrison County. She loved to cook, and was very good at it as all of the kids in the neighborhood (even some adults), knew what great fresh bread she made. Lorraine also loved to garden, and always had a large one. She was a member of the Christian Mothers at St. James in Randall, and was very active in the church. Lorraine will be missed by all who knew her.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Gary (Kathy) of Pillager, MN, Michael (Judy) of Cushing, MN, and Patrick (Tami) of Cushing, MN; daughters, Carol of Stewart, MN, Gerry of Cushing, MN, and Debbie (Loren) King of Cushing, MN; brother, Raymond Bryniarski of Cushing; sisters, Mariann (Allan) Host of Long Prairie, MN, and Joanne (Gary) Collins of St. Cloud, MN; and 4 grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Anne; husband, Ed; daughter, Jackie; sister, Rita Britz-Toenies; infant brother, Stefan; and grandson, Isaiah.
