Lorraine Bruflat, 92-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Ottos Care Center in Little Falls.
Funeral service held on Friday, April 1 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation held from 10:00 AM until the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Burial held at the Minnewaska Cemetery in Starbuck, MN. The funeral service will be lived streamed on the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service web site.
Lorraine Evangeline was born on December 5, 1929 in Cyrus, Minnesota to the late Martin and Mabel (Stockness) Steen. She grew up and attended school in Starbuck as a young girl. Lorraine graduated from the Little Falls Community High School. She took several college courses after high school. She was united in marriage to Charles Oscar Bruflat on December 24, 1946 in Starbuck. Charles died on March 24, 1974.
Lorraine lived in Little Falls and worked as a paraprofessional with special needs children for many years in the Little Falls School district. Lorraine would walk to and from school four miles one way, every day since she loved working with children so much! She retired August 11, 1997 after 21 years and continued living in Little Falls until her death.
She loved traveling internationally, reading, doing cross word puzzles in ink, cooking, baking, especially her apple pie, donuts, cinnamon rolls and playing bingo. She will be treasured and forever loved by her family.
Lorraine was a member of First Lutheran Church in Little Falls since 1958. She served on the Ladies Guild. She was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary and the Little Falls VFW Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn (Charles) Nutile of Sartell, Charles "Steven" Bruflat of Palm Springs, CA, Michael (Lonnie Frances) Bruflat of Big Lake, Deborah (Bruce) Fadness of Pelican Rapids, Patrick (Peggy) Bruflat of New London and Cindy Marihart of St. Paul; sister, Shirley Terhaar of Brooten; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles O. Bruflat on March 24, 1974; great-granddaughter, Faith Allen; siblings, David Steen, Oliver Steen, Raymond Steen, Gordon Steen, Franklin Steen, Fred Steen, Delano Steen, Elvera Erickson and Dora Anderson.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Lorraine. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.