Lorraine B. Barthel, 92 year old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her residence. A funeral service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN, with Pastor Kevin Zellers officiating. A visitation was held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. Burial took place in Springbrook Cemetery following the funeral. Lorraine Bernice Schneider was born to the late Frank and Emma (Rahn) Schneider on February 7, 1928, in Little Falls, MN. Growing up, she attended country school by Swanville. Lorraine was united into marriage to Raymond Barthel on December 11, 1945. She worked various jobs such as the Swanville Locker Plant, Gessell Turkey Farms, and was a homemaker to her 11 children. Lorraine loved the casino, crossword puzzles, flowers, birds, bingo, lottery tickets, visits from the grandkids and great-grandkids, baking, and Christmas time so she could make donuts for all 11 kids. Lorraine is survived by sons, Michael (Shelley) Barthel, Curtis Barthel, Dale (Jackie) Barthel, Bruce (Jeanette) Barthel, David (Kathy) Barthel; daughters, Mary (Jim) Rocheleau, Brenda (Jeff) Baum, Jeanette (Clarence) Podraza, Sandy Barthel & Richard Mortenson, Sharon (Stan) Miller, and Betty (Larry) Loven; 33 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Barthel; parents, Frank & Emma Schneider; granddaughter Tina Podraza; and grandson, Jimmy “James” Stout.
