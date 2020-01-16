Loretta Waltman, 98-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19 from 2-6 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Loretta Schwientek was born on December 7, 1921 to Simon and Katherine (Krystosek) Schwientek in Sobieski, Minnesota. She attended Catholic school in Sobieski until the eighth grade. Loretta attended and graduated from Little Falls Community Schools. She married Daniel Waltman on April 20, 1942 at St. Stanislaus Church in Sobieski. The couple made their home in Swan River Township, Morrison County. Loretta worked as a cook at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for 21 years and was a recipient of the Francis Award in 1983 from St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She loved gardening, embroidering, baking, making jams, canning, cutting her lawn on her riding mower, watching the Minnesota Twins and the Sobieski Skis. Her family remembers her wonderful dumplings, coffee cakes and dressing. She was a choir member and a member of the Rosary Sodality of St. Stanislaus Church in Sobieski. Loretta was also a member of the Sobieski Polish Days Committee. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James (Sally) Waltman of Swanville, David Waltman of Little Falls, Fred Waltman of Little Falls, Ben (Cheryl) Waltman of Little Falls; daughters, Louise (John) Plakut of Little Falls, Jeannie (Greg) Evans of Little Falls, Betty (David) Czech of Little Falls; daughter-in-law, Mary Waltman of Little Falls; brother, Richard (Catherine) Schwientek; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Daniel; son, Edward; daughter, Rose Mary Rohach; sisters, Delores Range, Clara Johnson and Evelyn Peterson; brothers-in law, Edward Range, Herb Larson, Alan Peterson and Herb Johnson. The arrangements for Loretta are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393
Loretta Waltman
To send flowers to the family of Loretta Waltman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
2:00PM-6:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Loretta's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.