Loretta Retka, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The burial was held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Loretta H. Wozniak was born on September 30, 1925 in Little Falls to the late Peter and Regina (Drellack) Wozniak. She graduated from Little Falls High School. Loretta attended the University of St. Catherine and received her nursing degree. She was united in marriage to David Retka in 1949 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Loretta worked as a registered nurse at St. Gabriel’s hospital in Little Falls. She then went to work for the Lutheran Home in Little Falls, where she worked for the next 24 years as the Director of Nursing. She traveled extensively in 39 countries and attended the Synod in Rome I 1985 and 1987. She was a very active volunteer in the community of Little Falls for several years. She was a member of the following organizations: Hospice Advisory Board, Morrison County DFL, Friends of Linden Hills, Minnesota Fishing Museum, Christian Mothers, Parks and Recreation Board and the Minnesota Utility Investors Board. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Wayne (Janis) Retka of Fort Ripley; Mary Becker of Molokai, HI; grandchildren, George (Pearl) Becker, John (Fina) Becker, Jenny Biermaier, Samantha (Joe) Benjamin, Gretchen Retka, Chris Olson; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Kyleigh, Elllery and Keegan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Regina; husband, David; son, Bruce Retka; sisters, Margaret Rutz, Sylvia Helmerick, Joan Simons, Marie Fuller, Sophia Larsen, Isabelle Trettel, Rita McDonald, Barbara Zabel; brothers, Frank, Joseph, Daniel, Anthony, Cyril, Phillip, Leo, Stanley and Richard Wozniak. The arrangements for Loretta are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.