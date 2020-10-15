Loretta E. Dobis, 93 year old resident of Little Falls, MN. On a beautiful fall evening the Good Lord came to take Loretta’s hand to take her home. She passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with the Christian Mothers praying the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Loretta Elberta Zehowski was born on March 25, 1927 in Swan River Township, Morrison County, MN to the late Leo (Pat) and Ruth (Gosiak) Zehowski. Loretta was united in marriage to Jerome Dobis on September 17, 1946 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. The couple lived in Elmdale, MN for the first 7 years, and then moved to Little Falls. Loretta retired from District 482 middle school, where she cooked meals for 30 plus years. She also cooked at Camp Ripley during the summer for a couple years. Loretta was a member of St. Mary’s Church and was active with the Christian Mothers and volunteered to help on many funeral dinners as well as the church bazaars. She enjoyed following the Minnesota Twins, fishing, and spending time with her family. Her garden was her playground, but even more than that, Loretta loved giving her awesome produce to family, friends, and neighbors. Loretta was a very caring person and her strong faith helped her through many trials in her life. Loretta is survived by her son, Terry (Sharon) Dobis; grandchildren, Darrell Dobis, Dean (Carrie) Dobis, Diane (Joe) Stangl, Ryan (Fran) Dobis, Chris (Callie) Dobis, Lynn (Todd) Kapphahn, Brian (Amanda) DeZurik; 22 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren; brother, Mark (Marie) Zehowski; sister-in-law, Jeanette Zehowski; daughter-in-law, Sharon Dobis; and son-in-law, Keith DeZurik; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; son, Patrick Dobis; daughter, Barb DeZurik; grandson and godchild, Duane Dobis; Godchild, Daniel Dobis; sisters, Irene Dobis and Mary Zehowski (infant); and brothers, Richard (Rose), Jim, and Albert Zehowski (infant).
