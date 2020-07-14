Loretta E. Brandt, 91 of Willmar, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home in Willmar with family at her side. Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Tripolis Lutheran Cemetery in rural Kandiyohi. A private family memorial service will be held at Lake Florida Mission Covenant Church in rural New London. Arrangements are with the Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org Loretta Elaine Brandt was born August 16, 1928 to Edwin and Esther (Larson) Gadney at their home farm in Section 28, Lake Andrew Township. She attended Kandiyohi County School District #25 through 8th grade and was the valedictorian of the graduating class of 1946 at New London High School. She started her Christian faith journey at Lake Florida Mission Covenant Church where she was confirmed. She met the love of her life, Burton Brandt, in 1947 and married him on August 6, 1949 at Tripolis Lutheran Church where she became an active member teaching Sunday School for over twenty-five years and was a member of the Mission Society and choir. She was a current member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar and had been a member of the choir, the altar guild, Over 60’s, WELCA, and a Bible study group. Growing up she was active in 4-H, school plays and operettas, Glee Club, Girls’ Athletic Association, and Rural Youth. As an adult, she was a 4-H Leader for Little Park 4-H Club, a member of Home Extension, and a volunteer with Burton for Meals on Wheels. Loretta served as the Treasurer for Lake Florida Cemetery for over twenty years and mapped the cemetery on her computer. Loretta worked hard her entire life starting with helping her mother run the farm after her father died and then going on to several bookkeeping positions including Security National Bank, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Ray Peterson Shoe Store/Betty Lou Shop, Doug’s TV, and Roy’s TV. Loretta enjoyed sewing: making clothes for her family, embroidery, and quilting. Her passion for family history led to the creation of genealogy books for the Gadney, Larson, Peterson, and Brandt families. She also enjoyed flower gardening, jigsaw puzzles, music, and reading. Always learning, she taught herself computer programs, and was proficient using the computer, Kindle, and FaceBook. Loretta thoroughly enjoyed meeting and visiting with family and friends and had wonderful trips with family to Sweden and Norway and throughout the United States. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Guy) Spence and Rebecca (Brad) Dawson; son John (Lynnae) Brandt; grandchildren, Jennifer (Erik) Rannetsberger, Amy (Cole) Erickson, and David (Hillary) Spence; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jordan Rannetsberger, Ezra and Eleanor Erickson, and Logan and Jason Spence; sister, Doris Sweberg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Harriet Molenaar, and all her brothers-and sisters-in-law. The family extends thanks to all those who cared for Mom and offered their prayers and support. Loretta asked that memorials be designated to Lake Florida Mission Church or Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar.
