Loren A. Mielke, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.

Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Visitation held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church. Caring for Loren and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.