Loren A. Mielke, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.
Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Visitation held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church. Caring for Loren and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Loren was born on April 7, 1929 in Burnhamville Township, Todd County to the late Ervin and Ida (Hattie) Mielke. He graduated with the class of 1947 from Swanville High School and was united in marriage to Beatta Mielke on August 1, 1951 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Randall, MN and were married for 65 years. The majority of that time was spent farming near Swanville where they raised three children. Throughout his life, besides farming, he worked at both Crestliner and Larson Boats in Little Falls, was a car salesman at Dick Youngberg Chevrolet and eventually finished his career as a bus driver for the Swanville School District.
Loren enjoyed working outside, maintaining the family's snowmobiles, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Loren would take Beatta fishing for sunnies in the summer and would lead weekend snowmobile trips with the family during the winter. Loren and Beatta spent their retirement in Little Falls. He had an eye for detail and kept everything in its designated place. Loren will truly be missed for his family leadership, incredible sense of humor and the impact he had through his caring actions and kindness to others. Loren was a wonderful father and husband.
Loren is survived by his three children and their families, Steve and Paula Davis-Mielke of Jacksonville, FL, Vicki Pangrac and husband Dan of Bowlus, MN, Brad Mielke and wife Rhonda of Albany, MN; sister, Eileen Crolius of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Kristi, Adam, and Michael Pangrac, Hope Mielke and two step-grandchildren, Chris and Dan; two great-grandchildren, Mae and Brooklyn; and two step-great-grandchildren, Mya and Arabella.
Loren was preceded in death by his wife, Beatta Mielke; parents, Ervin and Ida (Hattie) Mielke; brother, Harley Mielke; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Ella Axel; brothers-in-law, Edward Decker and Philip Crolius; sister-in-law, Dorothy Decker; and grandson, Aaron Mielke.
