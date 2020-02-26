Lorell “Andy” Dale Anderson of Stone Mountain, GA passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 92. Lorell was born in Upsala, MN on October 2, 1927, the only child of John and Florence (Berg) Anderson. He graduated from Upsala High School in 1945, was drafted by the Army and discharged early in the winding down of forces after WWII. Always mechanically inclined, he began working for creameries associated with Land O’ Lakes, eventually moving to Minneapolis to work full-time for the company in 1949. He worked for Land O’ Lakes until he retired in 1992, progressing from driving a sales truck to developing the company’s national foodservice sales program. He met Alice (Peterson) Anderson in the late 40s, they married in 1951, and then he was drafted again and served as a radio operator in Germany during the Korean War. After his (second) discharge he and Alice settled into their own home, the first of nine they would own in Minnesota, Maryland and Georgia over a 68-year marriage. After retirement, he and Alice wintered in Georgia and summered at their cabin on Pine Lake near Upsala. Lorell loved to have a project to do (fast and with total absorption), loved 50s era country music, and loved to sing bass, lending his signature sound to a succession of Lutheran church choirs over 50 years. He was Papa to his grandkids, generous, edgy at times, really smart, and hilarious – all the more so because he rarely broke his deadpan countenance. We’ll miss him a lot. He is survived by his devoted wife Alice; daughters Nancy (Dave) Bartkowicz of Circle Pines, MN and Natalie (David) Batchelor of Atlanta, GA; son Bill (Ann) Anderson of Hopkins, MN; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (and counting). The family will be celebrating Papa’s life in a private ceremony, singing a few of his favorite hymns and wishing we had a good bass in the mix. Memorial contributions to benefit Pine Lake can be made by check, made out to Pine-Cedar Lake Association, and mailed to 11454 Preserve Lane North, Champlin, MN 55316.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.