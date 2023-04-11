Lois Roscoe, 68-year-old resident of Harding, MN, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home in Harding, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Burial took place in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Harding, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 10-11 A.M. on Tuesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Parish prayers were prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Monday evening at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for Lois and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Lois Marie (Becker) Roscoe was born July 17, 1954, in Little Falls, MN to the late Norb and Lucy (Tretter) Becker. Lois attended school in Pierz, graduating from Pierz Healy High School with the class of 1972. After graduating, Lois worked at Munsingwear until they closed in 1982. She then worked as a nursing assistant at the Pierz Villa from 1983-1993, and until retirement at Harding Place for 13 years from 2003-2016. Lois was a hard worker who took great pride in her work.
Lois was united in marriage to Leonard (Swede) Roscoe on September 27, 1986, at her parent's home on Pierz Fish Lake. Swede and Lois made their home in rural Harding where they raised their two children, Robyn and Jason.
Lois enjoyed working with her flowers and vegetable garden, feeding and watching the birds, and cooking for her family and friends (always making way too much food - but she was an excellent cook so no one minded taking the leftovers!). Her pride and joy were her three granddaughters, Abby, Chloe, and Lexi. They were her world, and she loved nothing more than spending time with them. Lois was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 36 years, Swede; daughter, Robyn (Jeremy) Skwira of Pierz, MN; son, Jason of Harding, MN; and beloved granddaughters, Abby, Chloe, and Lexi Skwira, all of Pierz, MN; sister, Shari (Gary) Schubert of Waikoloa, HI; brothers, Jerry (Audrey) Becker of Pierz Fish Lake and Danny (Sandy) Becker of Muskegon, MI.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Norb and Lucy Becker; brothers, Gordy and Jim Becker; and infant sister, Mary Becker.
