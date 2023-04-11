Lois Roscoe, 68-year-old resident of Harding, MN, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home in Harding, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Burial took place in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Harding, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 10-11 A.M. on Tuesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Parish prayers were prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Monday evening at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for Lois and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

