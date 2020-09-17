Lois Novotny, age 72 of Freedhem, passed away after having a major stroke on September 15, 2020 at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital. A funeral service will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service- chapel in Little Falls. A visitation will take place at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service chapel, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. and continue one hour prior to the funeral starting on Monday. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements for Lois are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, MN.
