Lois Jean was born on May 16, 1948, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Schultz) Heinz of Freedhem, Minnesota. Lois graduated from Little Falls High school in 1966. She soon after married Lester Novotny on June 18, 1966. Their union was blessed with three children, Joe, Betty Jo and Judy. The couple raised the family in Freedhem near her parents and sisters’ families. They later moved onto her grandparent’s farm where she grew up. The family enjoyed the outdoors, spending hours caring for the land and animals. Lois raised American White horses, Scottish cows, rabbits, peacocks, llamas and alpaca, as well as many other more traditional farm animals. The family spent many hours with the Sunset Riders Saddle Club, which they were founding members of; she loved showing horses and frequently traveled to the White Horse Ranch for the annual show. Lester passed away in 2002. In 2008, Lois married Delford Vernier. The couple enjoyed playing cards and working the farm together. Lois was an independent strong soul, that loved her family, farm and animals. She was always busy, whether is was farm work, baking, canning or tending to her vegetable and flower garden. At times you could find her out on the four-wheeler tooling around the countryside or fishing on area lake. Her caring and easy-going personality will be deeply missed by all who know her. On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Lois passed away after having a major stroke. She leaves behind her children, Joe (Karen) Novotny, Betty Jo (Jason) Franzen; stepchildren, Randal Vernier, Ric (Patty) Vernier, Danelle (Brent) Bryniarski; grandchildren, Megan and Jenifer Franzen; many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Althaus; nephew, Victor Althaus; niece, Lisa (Chuck) Borash. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Novotny and Delford Vernier; parents, Joseph and Margaret Heinz; daughter, Judy Novotny.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.