Lois J. Young

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lois J. Young, 98, of Waite Park, will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. Oswaldo Roche will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Cemetery, Little Falls. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lois died Monday, February 27, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by her children.

