Lloyd Charles Hayes, 94 year old resident of Pierz, formerly of Little Falls, passed away from heart failure, on July 1 st at St. Gabriel's Hospital. An 11 a.m. grave site service with Honor Guards will be held on August 5, 2022 at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery north of Little Falls, followed by a luncheon for family and friends, at the VFW in Little Falls.
On September 5, 1927, Lloyd was born in Harding, MN to the late Walter Andrew Hayes and Martha (Koselke) Hayes, the youngest of nine children. He served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII, stationed off the coast of Japan and the Philippine Islands. Lloyd retired from Honeywell and returned to this area, where he has enjoyed many years of snowmobiling, trail grooming, tree planting, bowling, and four-wheeling.
He is survived by his son Doug Hayes (Nita), of Little Falls and grand-daughter Melissa Hayes (Chris Bourland & girls), of Portland, OR.
He was preceded in death by both his son and daughter-in-law, Walter (Raylanda) Hayes, great
grandson Echo Bourland, and all of Lloyd's siblings: Eulalia Sween, Elsie Thomsen, Clarence Hayes, Lester Hayes, Loren Hayes, Agnes Young, Archie Hayes, and Earl Hayes.
