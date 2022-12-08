Our beloved Linus Miller, of Little Falls, MN, born January 4, 1948, was called home by His Almighty Father on November 25, 2022 after a long struggle with Parkinson's. He was born on January 4, 1948 to Lawrence Milton Miller and Lorraine (Zilkoski) Miller.
During Linus's childhood, he had a job delivering newspapers. He also would hang out with his big brother and they'd find whatever trouble they could get into. Another early job was working at a bakery where he thought it was cool that he could eat as many donuts as he wanted. This novelty wore off once he became sick from eating too many!
Linus's sister, Lori Anderson remembers when "he bought this old junker of a truck and tinkered on it. It didn't run well at all. I think he did get it working but it was very loud. He also loved to ice skate in the winter and played a lot of softball in the vacant field across from our house."
When Linus was in Vietnam, he would write letters home and his mom would redline them, correct his grammar and send them back. Some of this is why he didn't use email, he enjoyed sending handwritten cards and letters.
Linus called Minnesota home until he started his career with the Navy at 18 years old. He dutifully served his country for 20 years and honorably retired at the rank of Chief 1st Class Petty Officer. During his time in the service, which included two tours of Vietnam, he called many places home.
Regardless of where the Navy sent him, Linus always considered himself a Minnesotan. A few years after retiring from the Navy, in Corpus Christi, he headed to Nebraska to work with Union Pacific Railroads in 1993. He continued this work until his retirement from the railroads in 2015.
Linus was always busy and loved working with his hands. Electrical work, plumbing, woodworking, gardening; he truly was a jack of all trades. He loved serving and helping his community. He spent his spare time trimming trees at his local church or helping friends with projects. He knew everything there was to know about homebuilding, gardening and cars. If something was broken, Linus knew how to fix it. Linus loved the outdoors and exploring. He enjoyed traveling and was able to do quite a bit during his time in Iceland and Wales.
Anything Linus did, he gave it his all - no shortcuts! He was proud of his work regardless of how hard or menial or minute it was. Anything worth doing, was worth doing right.
Linus's proudest accomplishments were his daughters. If they asked anything of him, as long as he could, he would. Education was a top priority for Linus - and a Catholic education at that! He worked incredibly hard to provide all that he could for them while getting their education and ensuring their self-sufficiency. For all of us, he glowed at holding his grandchildren but when Melissa asked him if she could name one of her twins, Linus, he was tickled.
He is survived by his wife, Eloisa; his three daughters, April Miller, Wendy (Jason) Jones and Melissa (James) Barrow; his sister, Lori (Gordy) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Enedina Garza, Mary Alice Hernandez, Carmen Hernandez, and Jeanette Miller; his brothers-in-law, Rosendo Hernandez, Michael Hogan and Bruce Filippi; seven grandchildren, Rylan, Kaden, Easton, Atticus, Violet, Linus and Bishop; and 20 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lorraine Miller; his in-laws, Modesto and Juanita Hernandez; his brothers-in-law, Luis Hernandez and Jose Garza; his sisters, Liane, Lavon, Leanne and brother, Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Linus' honor to the Dallas Area Parkinson's Society (www.donate.daps.us).
