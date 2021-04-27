Linda Soulis Colliander passed away peacefully with family by her side on AprilLinda Soulis Colliander passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 22, 2021 after a very brief battle with cancer. Linda was the only child of George and Myrtle (Haberlien) Anderson, born February 17, 1944 in New Rockford, ND. Linda grew up and attended school in New Rockford and graduated from New Rockford High School in 1961. Linda attended Jamestown College and University of North Dakota. She graduated from UND in 1965 with a degree in Nursing. Linda married Joseph Soulis in Jamestown, ND in 1965. Linda began her nursing career in Beach, ND at Golden Valley Hospital, shortly after, they moved to Watford City, ND where she eventually became the director of nurses at McKenzie County Memorial Hospital. They began their family in Watford City as well with the birth of her son Michael and two years later, Randy. They then moved to Little Falls, MN where she worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital and later became the Director of Nursing at St. Otto’s Home. Their family was complete with the birth of their youngest son, Joe. Linda was an involved member of the Little Falls Community and developed many close, long-lasting friendships during her time there. The family moved to Jamestown, ND in 1983. In 1985, Linda moved to Fargo, ND. Her career working for the VA Hospital began here. Once her boys graduated from high school, she ventured to Gillette, Wyoming and Las Vegas, Nevada continuing her work in the VA Healthcare System. She had a long and successful career in nursing, retiring in 2004. Linda found true love and friendship in Bruce Colliander, whom she married in May of 2004. They moved to Georgetown, TX and eventually the Phoenix area to enjoy their retirement years along with the companionship of their very loved lotsaupsos – Scooter and Romo. Linda and Bruce loved to travel and created many memories with friends that would accompany them. They traveled throughout Europe, cruises to the Mexican Rivera, Caribbean, Panama Canal, the Mediterranean and Alaska. Linda also loved to play cards, especially Bridge. When moving to a new community, one of her first priorities was to get connected to the local Bridge Club. Linda was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending different sporting events. She was an avid and involved “sports”mom and grandmother. Always proud to tell you about her children’s or grandchildren’s accomplishments. Linda is survived by her three sons Mike (Kerrie), Randy (Anita), Joe (Christine); grandchildren Nathan, Sydney, Rylee, Madison, and Maia Soulis; stepchildren Tim (Rita) Colliander, Dawn Colliander and step grandchild Makayla Greer; brother-in-law Alan (Susan) Colliander; sister-in-law Angie Colliander. Preceding her in death are her husband Bruce and her parents George and Myrtle Anderson. 22, 2021 after a very brief battle with cancer. Linda was the only child of George and Myrtle (Haberlien) Anderson, born February 17, 1944 in New Rockford, ND. Linda grew up and attended school in New Rockford and graduated from New Rockford High School in 1961. Linda attended Jamestown College and University of North Dakota. She graduated from UND in 1965 with a degree in Nursing. Linda married Joseph Soulis in Jamestown, ND in 1965. Linda began her nursing career in Beach, ND at Golden Valley Hospital, shortly after, they moved to Watford City, ND where she eventually became the director of nurses at McKenzie County Memorial Hospital. They began their family in Watford City as well with the birth of her son Michael and two years later, Randy. They then moved to Little Falls, MN where she worked at St. Gabriel's Hospital and later became the Director of Nursing at St. Otto's Home. Their family was complete with the birth of their youngest son, Joe. Linda was an involved member of the Little Falls Community and developed many close, long-lasting friendships during her time there. The family moved to Jamestown, ND in 1983. In 1985 Linda moved to Fargo, ND. Her career working for the VA Hospital began here. Once her boys graduated from high school , she ventured to Gillette, Wyoming and Las Vegas, Nevada continuing her work in the VA Healthcare System. She had a long and successful career in nursing, retiring in 2004. Linda found true love and friendship in Bruce Colliander, whom she married in May of 2004. They moved to Georgetown, TX and eventually the Phoenix area to enjoy their retirement years along with the companionship of their very loved lotsaupsos – Scooter and Romo. Linda and Bruce loved to travel and created many memories with friends that would accompany them. They traveled throughout Europe, cruises to the Mexican Rivera, Caribbean, Panama Canal, the Mediterranean and Alaska. Linda also loved to play cards, especially Bridge. When moving to a new community, one of her first priorities was to get connected to the local Bridge Club. Linda was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending different sporting events. She was an avid and involved “sports”mom and grandmother. Always proud to tell you about her children's or grandchildren's accomplishments. Linda is survived by her three sons Mike (Kerrie); Randy (Anita); Joe (Christine). Grandchildren Nathan, Sydney, Rylee, Madison, and Maia Soulis. Stepchildren Tim (Rita) Colliander; Dawn Colliander and step grandchild Makayla Greer. Brother in law, Alan (Susan) Colliander, sister in law Angie Colliander. Preceding her in death are her husband Bruce and her parents George and Myrtle Anderson.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.