Linda Lee (Feige) White

Linda Lee Feige was born February 6, 1958 to Don and Sherry Feige in New Ulm, MN. Linda was the first of four children in total, and graduated from Owatonna High School. In 1973, she met Tom White, and an epic love story spanning nearly 50 years began. They married in 1979, and were blessed with three children (although, if you asked Linda on the right day, there may be a fourth running around a Target somewhere), Melissa (Kyle) MacPherson of Victoria, MN, Ashley (Mike) Johnson of Windom, and Krystle (Jason) Ella, of Windom. Oh, and David, of the St. Cloud Target. She loved to make sure her girls had all their “ducks in a row,” and made Tom get those darn Duplos picked up every night, just for the girls to dump them out again in the morning before school. Linda version one was an amazing woman. She was active in the Jaycees, softball, volleyball, Women of Today, Girl Scouts, among other activities. She LOVED hard work, and especially yard work - specifically picking weeds. A weird passion, sure, but a passion nonetheless. She was very proud of her Girl Scout Atta Girl award. Inside the home, she loved to bake (her family fondly remembers everything from potato pancakes to cinnamon rolls to cake decorating). She also was an avid quilter and knitter, making baby blankets for all the new babies in the family and wedding quilts for those getting married. For work, Linda successfully ran Terry Bloch’s Law office and worked at the Courthouse as a Deputy Administrator. The woman never quit. Hard work was all she knew. Then, around 1997, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Even then, she wouldn’t quit. It wasn’t until the disease forced her to give up her drivers license in 2003 that she gave up her career. But the MS wouldn’t keep her down. Tom and Linda purchased the Windom Laundromat, and Linda could drive herself to work in her GEM (a glorified golf cart). She’d work until her legs gave out - cleaning machines, filling the pop machine and chatting with customers. She loved it when kids would come in because then she could spoil them with quarters for the various vending machines. Linda version two was different from version one, but also very much the same. She adored her family, and loved watching the kids and grandkids do all the things that Linda V1 enjoyed so much. She’d watch volleyball games, softball games, and buy Girl Scout cookies. She’d watch (and direct in her own not so subtle way) as they would pick stubborn weeds from the walkway. Friday night date nights with The Smestads were a standing Pre-COVID tradition, and long Sunday drives with Tom had a way of making her feel young again. Linda was about as tremendous of a person you could ever meet, with a heart of absolute gold, thus earning a Mayor’s Medal of Honor. While the MS left her body imperfect in many ways, she refused to let it win. Her attitude was perfect. Her spirit was perfect. Her jokes were....well, she thought they were funny, and few things made the rest of us laugh as much as Linda laughing at her own joke. Her smile and laughter could leave the room laughing to tears, even if we had no idea what the punchline was supposed to be. Linda-isms were a sure way to keep the family laughing, and have been a great source of therapy since her passing. “Hey Girrrrrrl,” “Are you proud?!?” And “Listen here bucko” were never on short supply, and you could hear that woman hum from anywhere in the house. We’ll all miss different aspects of Linda. Her drive, her smile, her laugh, that one spot on her back that if you scratched just right would make her giggle, her refusal to complain even when so many of us would. The list of things to miss is seemingly endless. But we’ll see her in the eyes of her children and grandchildren, happy kids at the laundromat, Linda-isms that are sure to last for generations, and even in that stubborn weed that refuses to be pulled. You have to respect some of those weeds, refusing to give up, clinging to life - that’s exactly what Linda did every day. If you’re reading this, the family would ask that you “Pull a Linda” today, and do something kind, just because. Linda is survived by her husband Tom; daughters Melissa (Kyle) MacPherson and their daughter Addison; Ashley (Mike) Johnson and their kids Aviana, Cameron, Chase and Spencer; Krystle (Jason) Ella and their kids Kaydence and Landon; foreign granddaughters MiaMaja and Soña; parents Don and Sherry Feige; two sisters, Marcia (Steve) Johnson, Tammy (Pete) Filippi; sister-in-law, Lisa Blechinger; mother-in-law, Ginny White; brother-in-law Dick (Patti) White; sister-in-law Beth (Jeff) Cummins and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Todd Feige and father-in-law, Ed White. In the days since Linda passed, the family has taken great solace in the thought of Linda up in heaven, running, jumping, and doing all the things that Linda version one loved so much. Oh, and probably picking weeds. A Celebration of Life honoring Linda White will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tegel’s Park which is located on Cottonwood Lake in Windom. Any memorials will be directed toward park equipment at Tegel’s Park in Windom, MN.
