Linda L. Fuchs, age 72, of Remington, VA died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at home. A gathering will be held at a later date in Minnesota. Linda was born on November 22, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Clarence and Ruth Unterburger. On December 6, 1971, Linda was united in marriage to Gerald D. Fuchs in Milbank, South Dakota.The couple lived in Jacobs Prairie before moving to North Prairie where they made their home on the family farm and raised their kids. In May 2002, Linda graduated from St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in Office Technology Assistant - Medical. She was a woman of deep faith and was an active member of the Holy Cross Parish in North Prairie for more than 40 years. Linda found great joy in teaching religion classes, being a religious education coordinator for many years, being a part of the Christian Mothers, and attending holy hour religiously for many years. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, sewing, and bowling. Linda is survived by her loving children, Lori (Andy) McNeil of Fairbanks, AK, Lois Fuchs of Little Falls, Larry (Pam) Fuchs of St. Cloud, Kenneth Huckenpoehler (Shannon Pooler) of Richmond, Amy (Brian) Resseman of Remington, VA, Joseph (Jessie) Fuchs of Royalton, Jerry (Widi) Fuchs Jr. of Culpeper, VA, Jeff Fuchs (Sara Wippler) of Holdingford, Amanda (Marc) Ahles of Little Falls, Jennifer (Kasey) Craig of Alexandria, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Fuchs of Bowlus; sisters and brothers, Kathy (Dave) Erickson of St. Cloud, Jeanette (Gilbert) Anderson of Dassel, Theresa Kloeckl of Darwin, Ralph Unterburger of Darwin, Carol (Dale) Miller of Paynesville, Rita Schilling of New Hope, Joyce (Ron) Slyter of Hutchinson, Mary (Ed) Vincent of Ramsey, Dwayne Unterburger of Hutchinson, Dave (Dawn) Unterburger of Ham Lake, Barb Hoeper of Darwin, Jeff (Barb) Unterburger of Monticello, Betty (Mike) Willing of Darwin; 29 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Jerry Fuchs; her parents Clarence and Ruth Unterburger; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Carolyn Fuchs; brother, Don Unterburger and brother-in-law Phil Kloeckl.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.