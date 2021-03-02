Linda K. Dickmann, 71-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Pierz Villa. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Linda Kay Dommer was born on April 16, 1949 in Springfield, MN to the late Melvin and Stella (Broughton) Dommer. She was united in marriage to Gary Dickmann on July 29, 1983. Together they raised and enjoyed spending time with their children and many grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking for her family, and going camping. Linda is survived by her husband, Gary Dickmann; sons, Jeremy (Sara) Dickmann of Little Falls, Jamie (Tracy) Dickmann of St. Cloud, MN, and Eddie Podraza of Little Falls; daughters, Sara (Craig) Holsapple of Ft. Ripley, MN, Cindy Podraza of Hutchinson, MN, and Charmion (Kevin) Wenner of Little Falls; brothers, Charlie (Gemma Gaertner) Dommer of Blaine, MN and Larry (Linda) Dommer of Horace, ND; sisters, Sandy (Ken Stone) O’Hotto of Cedar, MN and Joanne Dommer (Al Musselman) of Granite Falls, MN; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Stella Dommer; daughter, Charmain Podraza; step-children, Joelle and Jason Dickmann; brother, Gerald Dommer; and sister, Joyce Dommer.
