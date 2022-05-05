Linda C. Light, 73-year-old resident of Brainerd, MN, formerly of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Linda will be laid to rest next to her husband, Russell, at Gethsemane Cemetery in Oak Hill, WV.
Linda Carol Neff was born on December 1, 1948 in Fayetteville, WV, to the late Jesse and Ella Mae (Smith) Neff. She grew up there, attending the local schools and graduating from Fayetteville High School. Linda was united in marriage to Russell Light and together they lived in Fayetteville until eventually settling in Oak Hill, WV. She worked many years and retired from the Southern States Store in Oak Hill.
Linda was a animal lover, especially the horses she raised and enjoyed riding. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds and deer. Linda volunteered at the Animal Humane Society and helped with some of their fundraising. She looked forward to family gatherings, which she usually organized, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Linda was an avid sports fan, especially for West Virginia football. Linda made many good friends here in Minnesota and West Virginia and will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her son, Jason (Mandi) Light of Glouster, OH, and their sons, Tyler and Ethan Light; daughter, Karrie (Bill) Young of Pierz, MN, and their children, Nathan Young, Ashley (Dustin) Herold, Grayson and Maverick Young; great-grandson, Liam Young; brother, Steve Neff of Fayetteville, WV; sister, Pam (Dale) Marks of Ansted, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ella Mae Neff; parent in-laws, William Henry and Isabelle Light; husband, Russell Light; and sister, Cecelia Mae Neff.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.