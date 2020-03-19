Lillian Lorena DeRosier

Lillian DeRosier, 95, of Brainerd, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 surrounded by family at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Lillian and her husband George were married on April 8, 1942 and celebrated 66 happy years together. Lillian enjoyed dancing in her younger years, especially a waltz with George. She also enjoyed going to the casino (provided she won), gardening, and knitting and crocheting until her vision declined. The one thing she did not enjoy were blueberries because she ate so many as a child. A good day included a meal with family, where she referred to all of us as “her people.” If telling stories and playing cards followed dinner, that made for an even better day. Her game of choice was 500. To give everyone else a chance, Lillian and George were not allowed to be partners because they were so in sync with one another. Whether she was announcing her new status as an octogenarian upon arrival at Easter dinner, talking to everyone who attended their 50th wedding anniversary celebration, or simply taking her 4-wheeler for a ride through the woods, Lillian enjoyed life and reminds us all to do the same. Lillian is survived by her children, Diane Brisk, Dale (Judy), Galen (Chris), Bonnie (Dave) Roxberg, Mike, Irene Steltz, Jim (Sharon), Janet (Scott) Bowers, and Pat (Marla); daughter-in-law Sharon DeRosier; 28 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Bella (LaBrie) and Maddie Magnan, husband George in 2008, sons Gary and Leon, sister Dora Brown, brother Raoul Magnan, sons-in-law Richard Brisk and Chuck Steltz, and daughter-in-law Barb DeRosier. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Mathias Catholic Church. This Mass will be restricted to immediate family members. There will be a public visitation on Sunday afternoon from 2-6 p.m. at Nelson – Doran Funeral Home. Please use your discretion to allow for smaller groups of people to gather during this time. Interment will take place at St. Mathias Cemetery. Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.
