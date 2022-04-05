Lillian L. Fehrman (nee Proper), age 97, passed away March 31, 2022 in Little Falls, MN.
Preceded in death by parents, siblings and husband Kenneth.
Survived by daughters Kathryn (Bruce) Pederson, Beverly (John) Peterson and Alexis (Mike) Cimaglio; grandchildren J. Christopher (Shivani Patel), Alaina (John Platt) and Eric (Vicki) Peterson, Abbie and Ben Cimaglio; great-grandchildren Ryan, Amelia and Gavin; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Committal Service at the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls will be held later.
Longtime Emergency Services Coordinator for Todd and Wadena Counties. Always impeccably dressed, she was up for any adventure, especially if it included shopping. Loved her dogs, cats, crossword puzzles, knitting, creating stained glass and playing bridge. Will be missed by many for her sharp wit and fun-loving nature.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.