Lillian Erwin, age 97 years, 11 months and 7 days, of Little Falls, Minnesota passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, Minnesota. Born in Richwood, Ohio to the late Ed Reynolds and Kittie Ellen (Gannon) Reynolds. On September 28, 1946, Lillian married Harold “Shorty” J. Erwin, Sr. from Richwood and from this union raised seven children. Lillian lived and worked in Richwood, Ohio till 1958 when she relocated with Shorty and her children to Little Falls, Minnesota. While living in Little Falls, Lillian worked at Munsingwear, St. Otto’s Care Center, Ben Franklin and finally at Crestliner Boat Works, retiring in 1981. Lillian’s greatest joy was her family. Some of our greatest memories are Sunday afternoon dinners when she would create an amazing feast for all to share and enjoy, picnics on the 4th of July and family road trips in Minnesota. She made every holiday extra special for our family, many times making sure all of us got what we wanted or needed while doing without herself. (A MOTHER’S LOVE). Mom always had an open door policy when it came to her children’s friends. She welcomed them into our home and enjoyed talking to them and loved the sound of their fun and laughter. Mom loved the holidays, but one her favorite one was St. Patrick’s Day. She loved celebrating her Irish heritage. She was fiery, feisty and superstitious (typical for the Irish). Her friends used to call her “Irish” and we called her our “Wild Irish Rose.” Lillian loved music and listened to many different varieties, swing being her favorite. She also loved to dance. She and Shorty loved to go dancing together whenever the opportunity presented itself. She passed her love of music and dance on to her children. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harold “Shorty” J. Erwin, Sr.; her daughter Garnet Marvin; granddaughters Tammy Sladek and Carrie Lee Erwin; grandson Matthew O’Connell; sister Marguerite Cramer and brother William Reynolds. She is survived by her children, George Moore (Irene), Kittie Gebauer (Dick), Beckie Owens (Roger), Jon Erwin (Paula), Tom Erwin (Jan) and Dusty O’Connell (Dennis); 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. Lillian will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Thank you to St. Otto’s Care Center, CHI Home Care Hospice and a very special “THANK YOU” to Jan and Irene, daughters-in-law who provided so much love and care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of family.
Lillian Eileen (Reynolds) Erwin
November 27, 1922 - November 7, 2020
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.