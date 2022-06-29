Lewis "Lewie" Arlan Weiner, age 91, passed away on June 11, 2022 of a broken heart, having lost his spouse of 60 years, Ginny, just 11 days prior.
Lewie is the beloved father of Amy Daniels, Janey Palmer (spouse Adam), and Mike Weiner, and loving grandfather to Max Treanor and Frankie Palmer. He is also survived by his brother, Alan Weiner of Long Beach, Calif.
Lewie was born during the Great Depression to Samuel and Gertrude (Rosenblum) Weiner of St. Paul, Minn. Born prematurely, he was so tiny his parents brought him home in a shoe box from St. Joseph's hospital. He lived in St. Paul for the first few years of his life, then the family moved to Little Falls, Minn., where his father had started a job as a milk delivery man.
After graduating from Little Falls High School, Lewie, who wanted to be in a helping profession started a pre-med program at St. Thomas University. After a year, he transferred to the University of Minnesota, ultimately earning a Master's degree in Social Work. He went on to positively impact many lives during his long social work career with Hennepin County until retiring in 1993.
Prior to marrying, Lewie spent summers renting homes on Lake Minnetonka with his friends. It was one of their house parties that Lewie first set eyes on Virginia "Ginny" Wright, an airline stewardess. Despite a disastrous first date floating down the Apple River, where Lewie was almost too shy to talk to Ginny, she agreed to a second date, and the rest was history. They married in 1961. Throughout their marriage, Lewie and Ginny enjoyed entertaining and traveling to far-flung places. Whether it was skiing in Switzerland, touring Russia, cruising the Mediterranean, or falling in love with Dubrovnik or Portugal's Costa Del Sol, they enjoyed a life of adventure. In recent years, they spent winters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Lewie loved live theater, especially musicals. He also enjoyed jazz and other kinds of music. He was an avid bridge player, and until recently played a couple of games a week at Friendship Village in Bloomington where he lived.
Lewie will be best known for his warm personality, sweet demeanor, silly sense of humor, and ability to remember details about everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
He requested a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts in his memory.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.