Lester L. Lamp, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside Service with Military Honors held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.
Lester Lamp was born on May 26, 1930 in Jackson, MN to the late Nicholas and Anne (Zahorsky) Lamp. He grew up in Jackson and the Brewster area and went to school in Jackson County District 86. Lester served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He moved to Royalton, MN in 1954 and was united in marriage to Rose Marie Bloom on May 3, 1958. Lester and Rose Marie moved to Little Falls in 1964. Lester worked a variety of jobs including working on a ore boat on the Great Lakes. He worked 20 years as a heavy equipment operator, highway construction and as a auto mechanic. Lester went to two mechanic schools in the service and Hansen Mechanic Trade School in Fargo, ND. He also farmed for 12 years. After retirement, they moved to Lincoln, MN and then to Little Falls. Lester was a life member of the VFW Post 1112 in Little Falls and D.A.V. and a member of the I.U.O.E. Local 49.
Lester is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Lamp; daughter, Lois (Robert) Weber of LeRoy, MN; grandson, Ryan Weber (special person, Brook Osmundson) of Rochester, MN; brothers, Clarence Lamp and Fred (Dorothy) Lamp.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Anne Lamp; sister, Adeline (Otto) Neuhse; brothers, George Lamp and Leonard Lamp; sister-in-law, Marilyn Lamp.
