Lester Fleck, age 84 of Hillman, passed away May 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital of natural causes. There will be a visitation limited to 10 people at a time from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Grave Side Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lone Pine Cemetery in Morrill. Rev. Luke Oakes will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Lester James Fleck was born March 25, 1936 in Hillman to Fred and Mary (Westphall) Fleck. In his younger years, he worked for the rail road for several years. He also worked for Hitchcock Industries in Bloomington, Minnesota for over 30 years. After his retirement, Lester helped his brother, Leslie, on the farm, milking cows, doing field works and fixing machinery. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and trapping. He was always willing to help out others wherever it was needed. He is survived by his sisters and brother, Lucille Jackson of Minneapolis, Murel (Pat) Fleck of Braham and Mildred Carson of Waite Park as well as sister-in-law, Judy Fleck of Hillman and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Orval, Richard, Sam, Harold, Lavera Gadacz, Pearl Reynolds, Leslie and an infant brother. The family would like to thank everyone for their care and concern. No thank you’s will be sent.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.