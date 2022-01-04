Leslie "Snuffy" E. Smith, 70-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
A Funeral Service was held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Caring for Leslie and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Swanville, MN.
Leslie Edward Smith was born on April 12, 1951 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leslie O. and Dorothy (Turner) Smith. He graduated from Swanville High School in 1970 and then attended Staples Vo-Tech school. Snuffy worked at Long Prairie Packing and then at Larson Boats until they closed their Little Falls plant in 2012. His interests included collecting coins, reading books and watching westerns. Leslie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He took a couple of trips down to Oklahoma to visit his sister.
Snuffy is survived by his sister, Dorothy "Dotty" Baum of Swanville; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie O. and Dorothy Smith; sisters, Yvonne Koester, Joyce Fritz and Elaine Sutton.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.