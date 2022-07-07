Leslie Wayne Hastings, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home in Little Falls, MN.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Caring for Leslie and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Leslie Wayne Hastings was born on October 10, 1941 in Kingston, MN to the late Henry and Mamie Hastings. He was married to Judy Bruce on November 2, 1963.
Leslie enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his children in their younger years. He also liked spending time working on cars and small engines. He always enjoyed visiting with family and friends, especially his neighborly friends at Pine Grove Manor.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of Little Falls; children Jeff Hastings (Lisa) of Avon, Kevin Hastings (Tammy) of Pierz, Philip Hastings (Cheryl) of Avon, Todd Hastings (Melissa) of Little Falls; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Soderberg and Judy Fleck.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mamie Hastings; brothers, Harland, Dale, Lowell, George, Earl, and Lavern; sisters, Doris and Lorraine; and grandson, Steven.
