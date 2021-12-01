LeRoy Kowalczyk, 80, of Harding passed away November 24, 2021 at Brainerd Hospital.
Per LeRoy's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family.
LeRoy, the son of Edward and Frances (Sufka) Kowalczyk, was born February 9, 1941, and was the third oldest.
LeRoy is survived by his siblings, Richard of Onamia, MN, Ervin, George, Arnold, all of Pierz, MN, Jerome (Sue) of Elk River, MN, Thomas (Mary) of Pierz, MN, LouAnn (Ed) Kanieski of Little Falls, MN, JoAnn (Kevin Kosel) Sitzman of St. Joseph, MN, DiAnn (Larry) Knafla of Maple Grove, MN, Betty (Gordie) Gall of Pierz, MN, John (Lori) of Hillman, MN, Marlys (Rory) Linder of Waconia, MN; sister-in-law Kathy of Pipestone, MN; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward 1988, Frances 2002; brother William "Willie" 2017; sister MaryAnn 2021; infant sister Susan 1952; brothers-in-law, Marvin Sitzman 1989, Roger Aigner 1998; sisters-in-law, Marlene 1990 and Diane 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.