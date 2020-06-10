LeRoy J. Fasching

LeRoy John Fasching, 84, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home in Brainerd, MN, after a 25-plus year battle with diabetes. LeRoy was born April 20, 1936, in Winsted, MN. He married in 1954 and has four daughters: Vicki Moore, Gloria Schended, Joyce Kerber and Patty Neibauer. He worked for Advance Machine in the metro area. In 1971, he moved to the Brainerd lakes area and remarried and had a daughter, Penney Fasching. In 1973, he purchased a vending machine business and started LeRoy’s Vending. In 1981, he purchased St. Mathias Store with business partner Diane Radunz. Thev remodeled it and added dining in 1984. In 1989, he purchased the land and started the process of building the St. Mathias Park with contribution from the Eagles Club gambling board. In May of 1991, a fire destroyed the St. Mathias Store. With help from the community, it was rebuilt and reopened in November 1992 as St. Mathias Bar and Grill. Later on, LeRoy sold the bar and retired in 2004. LeRoy had 10 siblings, five daughters, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was a hard worker, had a big heart and was known for his quick wit. A prayer service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Mathias Church, with a celebration of life from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mathias Park. Burial will take place June 21, 2020, in Winsted, MN. Flowers and memorials may be sent to 9573 State Highway 25, Brainerd, MN 56401. Memorials will be given to the diabetes education programs in Crow Wing County.
