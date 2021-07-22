LeRoy Henry Schreiner, age 87, of Brainerd, passed away on July 15, 2021 with all his family around him. He leaves the family with fond memories and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginette (Rudolph); children Wendy, Kari (Jamie) Ledin, Randy; grandchildren Jesse (Jessica), Katie (Adrien) and great-granddaughter Ella. He was born on November 26, 1933 to Raymond and Barbara (Schriefels) in Cold Spring, MN. He is a Brainerd High School graduate, Air Force veteran and a retired railroad engineer of 35 years. He enjoyed electronics, listening to ‘Old Time’ music and fishing in his younger years. Memorial services: Tuesday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church-Brainerd with visitation one hour prior to the service. LeRoy will be laid to rest at Camp Ripley Cemetery with military honors at 2 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Baxter.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.