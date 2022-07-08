LeRoy Harren

LeRoy "Roy" Harren, 90, of Albany, MN, formerly of Upsala, MN, died on July 5, 2022, at Mother of Mercy in Albany.
Visitation held 4-7pm on Tuesday, July 12th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala with the prayer service beginning at 4pm. Mass of Christian Burial held 11am on Wednesday, July 13th with a visitation at 10am. Interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at 10am.
LeRoy was born on July 22, 1931, in Elmdale Township, Morrison County, MN to Norbert and Frances (Lange) Harren.
LeRoy was an Army veteran, serving from September 19, 1949, with an Honorable discharge on October 8, 1952. LeRoy was a Sergeant First Class serving Company C 86th Infantry Regiment. He was a member of the Upsala Legion Post.
LeRoy worked the family farm in Burtrum, MN and later bought a hobby farm by Upsala to raise pigs. Later, in 1975 LeRoy sold the dairy farm and focused on hog farming. Later, LeRoy worked as a tile setter.
LeRoy enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and tried moose hunting with family and friends. He loved spending time with his friends.
Survivors include his children, Jeff Harren (Pat) of Swanville, Diane Lashinski (Duane) of Bowlus, Denise Harren of Buffalo, Joan Harren (Randy Peterson) of Hutchinson, Jack Harren of Melrose; siblings, Fr. Robert Harren and Bill Harren; grandchildren, Jenny Harren, Chad Harren, Kristy Deslosrayes, Tina Harren, Ashley Lashinski, Michelle Lashinski, Kaitlyn Freeman, Joe Pommerer, Dillan Peterson; and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Frances (Lange) Harren; brothers, Ralph, Larry, Leander, and LaVerne Harren; granddaughters, Amanda Pommerer (daughter of Joan) and Vanessa Hazard (daughter of Joan).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
