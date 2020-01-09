LeRoy G. Hoheisel, 74-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home in Pierz, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January, 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, from 4 to 8 p.m., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the Pierz American Legion Post #341. LeRoy was born on July 2, 1945 in Little Falls, MN to Frank J. and Anna (Happke) Hoheisel. He graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School in 1963 and then from Staples Vo-Tech in 1965 with a certificate in heavy equipment operation. He married Peggy Anderson in 1970. LeRoy and Peggy made their home in Pierz. LeRoy worked for Park Construction for a few years, operating heavy equipment. From there, LeRoy bartended at Herb & Charlie’s Bar in Genola and held a second job working for LeMieur Construction, on the construction of the Little Falls High School. LeRoy began his own construction business in 1981 and operated a custom combining business. LeRoy never officially retired, but enjoyed his final years at Pierz Fish Lake. LeRoy was an accomplished craftsman who took great pride in every project he undertook. LeRoy was passionate about serving his community, he served as the Mayor of Pierz for 12 years, was a volunteer firefighter for 28 years and volunteered with the Faith in Action program to build ramps for families. LeRoy was a Veteran, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Lynn (Toby) Egan of Pierz and Beth (Robert M.) Gruber of Pierz; grandchildren, Corey (Erin) Egan, Kailey (Nick) Czech, Kaitlyn Hanlon (special friend, Kevin Blowers), and Eli Gruber; great-grandchild, Camryn Egan; sisters, MaryAnn Gulden and Marlene (Marvin) Przybilla; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hoheisel. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. and Anna Hoheisel; brothers, Marvin Hoheisel and Harvey Hoheisel; sister, Deloria Meyer; brothers-in-law, Leroy Gulden and Cletus Meyer; sister-in-law, Lydia Hoheisel; son-in-law, Todd Hanlon, and many other family members. All are welcome to attend and celebrate LeRoy’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Horizon Health Hospice in Pierz. The family would like to thank The St. Cloud VA, CentraCare Clinic, and Horizon Health Hospice for their exceptional care.
