LeRoy Ewald Johannes died peacefully at his home with family on January 25, 2022.
LeRoy was born October 8, 1942 to Leonard and Josephine (Maile) Johannes. LeRoy served in the U.S. Army early in life and after returning home he worked as a machinist at Electrolux until retirement. He married in July 1966 to the love of his life Theresa Becker at the Sacred Heart Church of Arban. LeRoy was a member of the Holdingford Legion and Knights of Columbus. He will be remembered by family and friends for his helpfulness, kindness, sense of humor, and teasing way. LeRoy had a love for nature. He liked to feed and watch the birds, and go hunting with family and friends. He was handy with fixing cars and remodeling his home.
Survived by his wife, Theresa of 55 years; his children, Debra Kostreba (David), Keith, Sandra Ross, Lisa Rooney (Pat) and Curt; siblings, Kathleen Ebnet (Jerome), Delores Pilarski (Martin), Allen (Donna), Arnold (Kaye), Mary Marder, Gerry (Carol), Diana Yorek (Dennis), Alverna Voss (Myron), Kevin (Pam); 16 cherished grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, his son Tim, his brother Kenneth and son-in-law Todd.
The family wishes to thank the VA, Coborn's Cancer Center, and Saint Croix Hospice for all the support and care.
