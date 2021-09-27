LeRoy Edward Bobick, 72, of St. Paul, MN, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. Born in St. Paul, raised in Bowlus, MN. Served in the United States Marine Corp.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Michelle and Brenda; brothers, Duane, Michael, Loren, Thomas, Lester, Bruce, Kurt and Robert; sister, Tara; grandchildren, Mathew, Maysie, Addison and Eamon.
Preceded in death by his parents, Mathew and Rose; brothers, Rodney, Donald and David; grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Burial at Fort Snelling at a later date. Arrangements pending.
