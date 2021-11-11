Leonard S. Dzieweczynski, 95-year-old resident of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Swanville, MN, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN with Father Ron Dockendorf. Burial took place in the St. John's Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Church in Swanville, MN. Caring for Leonard and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN.
Leonard was born on October 31, 1926, in Holdingford, MN to the late Anton and Anna (Kurtz) Dzieweczynski. After Leonard completed his schooling, he volunteered his service as a teenager to the United States Merchant Marines. He served also in the U.S Coast Guard during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. Leonard was united in marriage to Romona Kardash on September 21, 1948, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. Together Leonard and Romona owned and operated the 12 Mile Tavern in Swanville, MN for 27 years. He also owned and operated a coin amusement games business in the area from 1963 until 1997. Soon after selling the 12 Mile Tavern, Leonard began working for the Morrison County Sherriff's Department as the transportation coordinator and special deputy, retiring in 1994. In his free time, he enjoyed carving and painting spearing decoys as well as painting folk art. Leonard was a lifetime member of the Swanville VFW and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Leonard is survived by children, Larry (Julie Opatz) Dzieweczynski, Roger Dzieweczynski, Robert (Marilyn Zylka) Dzieweczynski and Dennis (Paula Quinn) Dzieweczynski; brothers, David (Vicki) Dzieweczynski and Kenneth (Bernadine) Dzieweczynski; grandchildren, Paul (Chiaki) Dzieweczynski, Tony (Amy) Dzieweczynski, Katie Dzieweczynski, Anna (Marcus) Jobe, Bradley Dzieweczynski, Mark (Meggan) Dzieweczynski, Audrey (Brett) Witucki, Zachary Niedzielski and Molly Niedzielski; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Leonard was preceded in death by parents, Anton and Anna Dzieweczynski; wife, Romona Dzieweczynski; daughter, Denise Niedzielski; and brothers, Alois Dzieweczynski, Jerome Dzieweczynski and Clement Dzieweczynski.
